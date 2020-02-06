Delhi Assembly election 2020: How to check your name in electoral roll

The polling for Delhi Assembly election 2020 is scheduled to take place on February 8 (Saturday) and the counting will take place on February 11. It is the right of every eligible person to cast his or her vote to bring the right person to power. A person, of 18 years of age or above, can vote only if your their name appears in the Voter List otherwise known as the Electoral Roll.

A person should have a voter card. A photo voter slip shall not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting. However, if a person does not have a voter card but is enrolled on the electoral list, they can cast their vote if they have these documents--driving licence, service identity cards, passport, passbook, MNREGA job card, PAN card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs or Aadhaar card.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to find your name in the electoral roll:

A) Log on to the National Voter Services Portal's (NVSP) electoral page. One can search for their name here using two methods--entering all of your details or by entering the Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number. The EPIC number is mentioned in bold letters on your identity card.

* Search using EPIC number--

i) Visit the page, ii) click on search by EPIC No., iii) enter the EPIC number, select the state from the drop-down menu, and type in the code, iv) click on search.

* Without EPIC number--

i) Visit the page, ii) click on search by details, iii) type in all details like name, gender, age, assembly constituency, etc. as asked, iv) enter code you see on captcha image, v) click on search.

If either of these methods doesn't show your name then it means your name is not on the voter list.

B) Calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (dial the number after adding your STD code)

C) SMS <ECI> space <EPIC No> to 1950. Example - If your EPIC is 12345678 then sms ECI 12345678 to 1950

D) You can also download the voter helpline app

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Assembly polls with the deployment of 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Another 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed at polling booths.

"We have put 190 companies of CAPF who are regularly patrolling to ensure peace and tranquillity," said Praveer Ranjan, Special Commissioner (Intelligence), Delhi Police. All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh have been declared "critical" by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.