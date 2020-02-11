Delhi Assembly election 2020: Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara constituency profiles

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 took place on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are the main contenders in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies - Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

Jangpura: AAP's Praveen Kumar wins the seat with a margin of 16063 votes.

East Delhi's Jangpura will witness a fight between six candidates- Congress' Talwinder Singh Marwah, AAP's Praveen Kumar, BSP's Subhas, BJP's Imrit Singh Bakshi, Mohammad Aslam (Independent) and Chandrashekhar Singh (Independent).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,46,334 eligible electors, of which 80,062 were male, 66,266 female and 6 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 129 polling stations in this constituency for the 2020 election.

In 2015, there were nine contestants. AAP's Praveen Kumar won by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 20,450 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 48.11 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.3 per cent. There were 1,42,038 eligible electors, of which 78,586 were male, 63,400 female and 8 voters of the third gender in the 2015 election.

In 2013, AAP's Maninder Singh Dhir had won defeating Congress' Tarvinder Singh Marwah by a margin of 1744 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 36.95 per cent in the seat.

Okhla: AAP's Amanatullah Khan leads with 81570 votes.

East Delhi's Okhla will witness a fight between 15 candidates - Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (independent), Dharam Singh (BSP), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (Social Democratic Party of India), Musarrat Ali Khan (Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party), Babar Riyaz (independent), Shazia Faizan (Ambedkar National Congress), Abhay Raj (independent), Jamaluddin (independent), Ved Prakash (Awami Party), MI Ansari (Jagrook Janta Party), Devnarayan Thakur (Rashtravadi Janata Party), Parvez Hashmi (Congress), Braham Singh (BJP) and Dr Chandra Rajan Arora.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 3,35,077 eligible electors, of which 1,99,521 were male, 1,35,525 female and 31 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 252 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 2,73,543 eligible electors, of which 1,66,341 were male, 1,07,098 female and 25 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were nine contestants. AAP's Amanatullah Khan won by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 64,532 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 62.57 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.94 per cent.

In 2013, Congress' Asif Muhammad Khan had won defeating AAP's Irfanullah Khan by a margin of 26,545 votes and the Congress had a vote share of 36.34 per cent in the seat.

Trilokpuri: AAP's Rohit Kumar wins the seat with a lead of 12486 votes.

East Delhi's Trilokpuri will witness a fight between 10 candidates--Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh, Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (Congress), Ajay Chauhan, Akshtiz Birmani, Rajesh Kumar, Vikram, Kavita Rani Singh (independent), and Mayank Kumar.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,00,450 eligible electors, of which 1,09,072 were male, 91,360 female and 18 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 171 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,78,214 eligible electors, of which 98,783 were male, 79,360 female and 22 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were 8 contestants. AAP's Raju Dhingan won by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 29,754 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 58.62 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 71.71 per cent.

In 2013, AAP's Raju Dhingan had won defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar by a margin of 17,685 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 38.93 per cent in the seat.

Kondli: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar has won this seat with a margin of 17907 votes.

East Delhi's Kondli will witness a fight between seven candidates - Amrish Singh Gautam (Congress), Karmvir, Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap, Amar Singh (independent), and Akshay Kumar (independent).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,91,203 eligible electors, of which 1,03,863 are male, 87,328 female and 12 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 178 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,77,791 eligible electors, of which 98,887 were male, 78,858 female and 22 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were seven contestants. AAP's Manoj Kumar won by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24759 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 50.66 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.17 per cent.

In 2013, AAP's Manoj Kumar had won defeating BJP's Dushyant Kumar Gautam by a margin of 7,490 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 34.17 per cent in the seat.

Patparganj: AAP's Manish Sisodia wins the tough rivalry with a mere margin of 3207 votes over BJP's Ravinder Negi.

East Delhi's Patparganj will witness a fight between 13 candidates - Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (Congress), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (independent), Manoj Kumar (independent), Surjeet Singh (independent).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,31,310 eligible electors, of which 1,28,224 are male, 1,03,081 female and 5 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 197 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 2,14,368 eligible electors, of which 1,21,069 were male, 93,253 female and 16 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. AAP's Manish Sisodia won by defeating BJP's Vinod Kumar Binny by a margin of 28,791 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 53.64 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.48 per cent.

In 2013, AAP's Manish Sisodia had won defeating BJP's Nakul Bhardwaj by a margin of 11,476 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 41.53 per cent in the seat.

Laxmi Nagar: BJP's Abhay Verma leads with a slight lead of 880 votes over AAP's Nitin Tyagi.

East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar will witness a fight between eight candidates - Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (Congress), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), and Namaha (LJP).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,21,651 eligible electors, of which 1,23,613 are male, 98,029 female and 9 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 174 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 2,03,726 eligible electors, of which 1,15,298 were male, 88,380 female and 17 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were 7 contestants. AAP's Nitin Tyagi won by defeating BJP's B B Tyagi candidate by a margin of 4,846 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 42.55 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.23 per cent.

In 2013, AAP's Vinod Kumar Binny had won defeating Congress' Ashok Kumar Walia by a margin of 7,752 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 59.58 per cent in the seat.

Vishwas Nagar: Om Prakash Sharma of BJP regains his seat with a vote margin of 16457.

East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar will witness a fight between nine candidates - Gurcharan Singh (Congress), Dileep Gautam (BSP), Deepak Singla (AAP), Anil Kumar (NYP), Babu Ram (PPID), Sadhna (JKP), Ashok Surana (independent), Neesha (independent) and Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,99,929 eligible electors, of which 1,07,352 are male, 92,570 female and 7 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 184 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,86,871 eligible electors, of which 1,01,689 were male, 85,136 female and 17 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were eight contestants. BJP's Om Prakash Sharma won by defeating AAP's Dr Atul Gupta by a margin of 10,158 votes and the BJP had a vote share of 45.16 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.96 per cent.

In 2013, BJP's Om Prakash Sharma had won defeating Congress' Naseeb Singh by a margin of 7,799 votes and the BJP had a vote share of 38 per cent in the seat.

Krishna Nagar: AAP's SK Bagga bags this seat with a margin of 3995 votes.

East Delhi's Krishna Nagar will witness a fight between seven candidates - Dr Anil Goyal (BJP), Dr Ashok Kumar Walia (Congress), SK Bagga (AAP), Manjeet Singh (BSP), Charanjeet (AAPP), Munish Bagga (RRP), Suresh Kumar (BRP), Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP)

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,17,361 eligible electors, of which 1,13,713 are male, 1,03,645 female and 3 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 203 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,90,152 eligible electors, of which 1,00,502 were male, 89,613 female and 3 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were ten contestants. AAP's S K Bagga won by defeating the BJP's Kiran Bedi by a margin of 2,277 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 47.99 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 72.27 per cent.

In 2013, BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan had won by defeating Congress' Dr Vinod Kumar Monga by a margin of 43,150 votes and the BJP had a vote share of 58.33 per cent in the seat.

Gandhi Nagar: BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai leads with 5828 votes.

East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar will witness a fight between seven candidates--Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC), Tikraj Singh (BSP), Naveen Chaudhary (AAP), Mukesh Kumar (independent), Ravindra Kumar (independent), Md Haroon (independent) and BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai. Bajpai had contested in 2015 as an AAP candidate but in 2019, he is contesting on a BJP ticket.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,82,791 eligible electors, of which 1,02,003 are male, 80,785 female and 3 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 177 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,68,799 eligible electors, of which 95,791 were male, 72,982 female and 2 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were nine contestants. AAP's Anil Kumar Bajpai won by defeating BJP's Jitender by a margin of 7,482 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 45.24 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.72 per cent.

In 2013, Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely had won defeating BJP's Ramesh Chand Jain by a margin of 16,961 votes and the Congress had a vote share of 48.47per cent in the seat.

Shahdara: AAP's Ram Niwas Goel wins the seat with a vote margin of 5294 votes.

East Delhi's Shahdara will witness a fight between eight candidates - Indu (BSP), Narender Nath (Congress), Ram Niwas Goel (AAP), Sanjay Goyal (BJP), Allah Bakash (RJP), Nishant Sharma (PBI), Ranjana Munesh Chauhan (BSNP), Vimla (SBP).

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,89,332 eligible electors, of which 99,479 are male, 89,848 female and 5 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 183 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

In the 2015 election, there were a total of 1,69,959 eligible electors, of which 90,548 were male, 79,342 female and 6 voters of the third gender. In 2015 there were 10 contestants. AAP's Ram Niwas Goel won by defeating BJP's Jitender Singh Shunty by a margin of 11,731 votes and the AAP had a vote share of 49.49 per cent in the seat. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.68 per cent.

In 2013, BJP's Jitender Singh Shunty had won defeating Congress' Narender Nath by a margin of 15,117 votes and the BJP had a vote share of 42.96 per cent in the seat.