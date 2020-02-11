Delhi Assembly election 2020: Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh constituency profile

Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies and 7 Lok Sabha seats. Every Lok Sabha seat has 10 Assembly segments. In the 2020 election, the main contest is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the 10 Assembly segments are Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh. All the seats voted on February 8 and the result is on February 11.

Madipur

Madipur is one of the 10 Assembly seats under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The main contest in Delhi Assembly election 2020 is between sitting MLA Girish Soni of AAP, Kailash Sankhla from BJP and Congress candidate Jai Prakash Panwar.

AAP's Girish Soni had won the seat both in 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections wresting the seat from Congress' Mala Ram Gangwal.

Rajouri Garden

Rajouri Garden is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Jarnail Singh of the AAP won the 2015 assembly election with almost 10,000 votes.

In Delhi Assembly election 2020, the contest is between AAP candidate Dhanwanti Chandela, Amandeep Singh Sudan from Congress, Ramesh Khana from BJP and Sardar Harchat Singh from BSP. In this assembly seat, there are a total number of 1,62,995 voters including 85,880 males and 77,109 females and 6 voters of the third gender.

Hari Nagar

Hari Nagar is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAP's Jagdeep Singh is the sitting MLA from the constituency. In 2015, he beat Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Avtar Singh by over 25,000 votes.

For Delhi Assembly election 2020, the key candidates are Rajkumari Dhillon of AAP, Tajinderpal Singh Bagga of BJP and Surender Setia of the Congress.

Tilak Nagar



Tilak Nagar is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is AAPs Jarnail Singh who won the assembly election in 2015. He had also won in the 2013 poll.

In 2015, Singh beat BJP candidate Rajiv Babbar by almost 20,000 votes. The seat was a BJP stronghold till 2013 when Singh upset OP Babbar. The Congress has fielded Raminder Singh Bamrah against Jarnail Singh this time.

The total number of electors is 1,46,940, of which 70,855 are female voters. The number of male voters is 76,079 while 6 are third gender voters.

Janakpuri

A part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Janakpuri was a BJP bastion till 2015 Delhi Assembly election when AAP candidate Rakesh Rishi humbled BJP's Jagdish Mukhi, who had been winning the seat since 1993.

For Delhi Assembly poll 2020, the contest is between the sitting MLA from AAP Rakesh Rishi, Radhika Khea of Congress and Ashish Sood from BJP. The Janakpuri assembly constituency has 1,73,907 voters. The number of male voters is 92,960 and the number of female voters is 80,939. The remaining are third gender voters.

Vikaspuri

Vikaspuri is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and AAP's Mahinder Yadav is the sitting MLA from the seat. AAP has once again fielded Mahinder Yadav in Delhi Assembly election 2020.

BJP has named Sanjay Singh, Congress is banking on Mukesh Sharma and from the BSP Krishan Thakur is in the fray. In 2015, Yadav secured 1,32,437 votes beating the BJP candidate by a 77,000 vote margin.

Uttam Nagar

Uttam Nagar is one of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi and is part of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAPs Naresh Balyan is the sitting MLA from the seat. He is contesting against BJPs Krishan Gahlot and RJD's Shakti Kumar Bishnoi, a Congress ally.

In 2015, Balyan had defeated BJP's Pawan Sharma by securing 85,881 votes. While Sharma managed to get 55,462 votes, he lost by more than 30,000 votes. There are a total of 2,32,128 number of voters of which 1,26,674 voters are males while 1,05,444 are female voters and 10 voters are of the third gender.

Dwarka

Dwarka is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, AAP's Adarsh Shastri is the sitting MLA from the seat. But he resigned from the party after being denied the ticket and is now representing Congress against Vinay Kumar Mishra of AAP and Pradyuman Rajput of BJP.

In the last assembly election, Shastri beat BJP's Pradyuman Rajput by a massive margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

The total number of voters in the constituency are 1,99,223 of which registered female electors are 86,101 and male are 1,13,115, while 7 voters are registered as the third gender.

Matiala

Maiala is one of of the 10 Assembly seats under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAP's Gulab Singh Yadav is the sitting MLA from Matiala. He is contesting against Sumesh Shokeen of Congress and Rajesh Gahlot of BJP. Of the total 3,47,396 voters registered, there are 1,89,777 males, 1,57,589 females and 30 third gender voters.

In the last election, The candidate AAP wrested the seat from BJP's Gehlot by a margin of over 47,000 votes.

Najafgarh

Najafgarh comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and AAP's Kailash Gahlot is the sitting MLA. He is the transport minister in the government of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP has once again named Gahlot as its candidate while BJP has fielded Ajit Kharkhari in Delhi Assembly election 2020.

The total number of electors is 2,32,919. The female electors number 1,07,843 and the number of male voters is 1,25,069 and there 7 are third gender voters.