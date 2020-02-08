Delhi assembly election 2020: Watch live streaming of Zee News Maha Exit Poll

New Delhi: The 70 assembly member seats of Delhi voted on Saturday (February 8) to elect a new government on the backdrop of Aam Aadmi Party's looking forward to bag the second term and Bharatiya Janata Party aiming to end its 22-year exile in the national capital. The voting in Delhi began at 8 am today and ended at 6 pm.

The early hours saw low polling as very few voters chose to brave the early morning chill to cast their franchise. The polling was mainly peaceful with no major untoward incident reported. Polling officer, Udham Singh, posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency in east Delhi, died due to cardiac arrest.

A total of 81,05,236 male voters, 66,80,277 female voters and 869 third gender voters were eligible to cast their ballots in 13,570 polling booths across 2,689 areas. There are 672 candidates in the fray to elect a new government.

In the meantime, the Exit Polls for the Delhi assembly elections will be released post voting on Saturday, i.e. after 6 pm today. Watch the live streaming of Delhi Exit Polls on Delhi assembly election below:

President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and S. Jaishankar and controversial BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who cast their votes early morning along with their families.

Kejriwal, who is seeking another term from the New Delhi constituency, cast his vote along with his father, mother and wife at a polling booth in Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area.

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party President Rahul Gandhi turned up at the polling stations early in the day.

In the last elections, the AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats and the Congress drew a blank.

The AAP is contesting on all the 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal-United and one for Lok Janshakti Party. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).