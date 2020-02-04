Delhi election 2020: Ready for an open debate if BJP declares its CM candidate, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he is ready for an open debate with Bhartiya Janta party if they declare their chief ministerial candidate ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly election. Addressing a press conference after releasing the Aam Admi party manifesto Kejriwal said that the people in Delhi want to know who will be the face of BJP in Delhi but Amit Shah is simply keeping the power in his hand.

Targeting BJP Kejriwal said, ''In a democracy, people have the right to choose their CM, but Amit Shah is asking for a blank check from the people of Delhi so he can fill in the name of the chief minister.'' Kejriwal further said that we are giving time to BJP till 1 pm tomorrow to declare their CM if they do so I am ready to have an open debate with the candidate.

भाजपा अपना CM चेहरा घोषित करे। जनता चाहती है कि दोनों पार्टियों के CM कैंडिडट में बहस हो। मैं तैयार हूँ pic.twitter.com/QC8USiqpbN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2020

Kejriwal also asserted that "People of Delhi are worried what if they voted for BJP but they decided to choose an illiterate person as the chief minister. How will the person run the government."

Live TV

Speaking on the manifesto of both the parties, Kejriwal said that he is also ready to debate with BJP on the works declared in the manifesto and said that the party knows they will not be able to deliver its work mentioned in the manifesto.

In its manifesto AAP has promised quality education, health, clean water, 24-hour electricity to the people of Delhi along with doorstep delivery of rations and free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens. The manifesto has two parts--the first part is the ten guarantees that the AAP has already issued and the second part explains in detail the works that the AAP will do in the next five years. The 28 points manifesto was released by AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Delhi will go to single-phase poll on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.