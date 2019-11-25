'Democracy has been murdered', says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Maharashtra drama

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central Government over the current political situation in Maharashtra and said that "democracy has been murdered".

During the Question Hour in Lok Sabha on Monday, Rahul said, "I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: I wanted to ask a question in the House but it doesn't make any sense to ask a question right now as democracy has been murdered in #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/eZUCONJfop — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 12 pm and 2 pm, respectively, amid violent protests by the Opposition on Maharashtra coup. The leaders held placards and raised slogans of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

In a massive overnight development on Saturday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. The development came only a few hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar had almost finalised a deal with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on forming a government in Maharashtra, which was placed under President's Rule on November 12.

Live TV

After the stunner, the three-party alliance moved the Supreme Court against Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Fadnavis to form a government. The top court then asked the Central Government to produced before itself the letters of the Governor inviting Fadnavis to form government as well as the letter of the BJP leader staking his claim. A decision on the coup is expected to be out by Tuesday.