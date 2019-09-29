Dushyant Chautala-led JJP releases second list of candidates for Haryana assembly election

CHANDIGARH: Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has released its second list of candidates for 15 seats for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on October 21. Former minister Mange Ram has been made party candidate from Radaur assembly seat, party leader Sanjay Dalal will contest from Bahadurgarh assembly seat and former MLA Moola Ram from Nangal Chaudhary seat.

The second list of JJP candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019

1 Kalka: Bhag Singh

2 Sadhaura (SC): Kusum Shenval

3 Radaur: Mange Ram

4 Pehowa: Prof Randhlr Singh

5 Pundari: Rajesh Dhull

6 Nilokherl (SC): Bhim Singh Jallala

7 Indri: Gurdev Ramba

8 Gohana: Kuldeep Malik

9 Sirsa: Rajender Ganeriwala

10 Bahadurgarh: Sanjay Dalai

11 Badli: Sanjay Kablana

12 Beri: Upender Kadyian

13 Nangal Chaudhary: Moola Ram (Ex-MLA)

14 Nuh: Taiyyab Hussain Ghasediya

15 Faridabad: Kuldeep Tewatia

JJP released the first list of candidates for seven seats of Haryana assembly seat on September 13 which had included names such as Former state minister Harsh Kumar and Ram Kumar Gautam among others.

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 this year. The counting of the votes will take place on October 24 and the results will be announced on the same day.

JJP is contesting alone in the elections after seat-sharing talks failed with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The two parties had announced a poll alliance on August 11. BSP chief Mayawati on September 6 had announced that her party has snapping ties with JJP over "inappropriate" behaviour in seat-sharing agreement and will contest the assembly polls alone.

After facing a humiliating performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, JJP had offered 40 seats to the BSP, which was refused by the later.

Chautala, who won the 2014 election as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, formed the JJP in December 2018. His father Ajay Singh Chautala is the elder son of INLD President and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.