Fight between India and Pakistan on February 8, says BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Delhi Assembly election 2020

In a controversial statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Delhi Assembly election from Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra, on Thursday (January 23) said that February 8 election in the national capital will be a fight between India and Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan would fight on the streets of Delhi on February 8," tweeted Mishra.

Delhi 8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

In another tweet, Mishra trained his guns on the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and said that Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. He added that several small Pakistan are already created in Delhi and people in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh and Inderlok are not following the Indian laws. He claimed that Pakistani rioters are ruling the roost on the streets of Delhi.

"Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh. A number of small Pakistan are being created in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chand Bagh, Inderlok. Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi," he noted.

On Wednesday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party had written a letter to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency" and had demanded the cancellation of his nomination.

"Kapil Mishra, the candidate of BJP has been in possession of government accommodation in last 10 years and as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC), it is mandatory for the candidate to furnish No-Dues Certificate pertaining to electricity, water and telephone expenses for such an accommodation at the time of filing nominations," the AAP letter addressed to the Chief Election Officer (CEO), Delhi stated.