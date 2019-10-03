close

Haryana Assembly election 2019

Haryana Assembly election: Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi in Congress' list of 84 candidates

Bhupinder Singh Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Randeep Singh Surjewala from Kaithal and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Adampur.

File photo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its list of 84 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to take place on October 21. 

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the prominent candidates who have been named in the Congress' list. 

Hooda will contest from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Surjewala from Kaithal and Bishnoi from Adampur and his brother Chandra Mohan from Panchkula.

The party has fielded Tarlochan Singh against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar from Karnal.

Besides them, Kiran Chaudhary will be fighting the election from Tosham, Pradeep Choudhary from Kalka, Dillu Ram from Guhla, Krishan Hooda from Baroda, Anshul Singla from Jind, Hoshiyari Lal Sharma from Sirsa, Om Prakash Panghal from Hansi, Ram Niwas Rada from Hisar and Lakhan Kumar Singla from Faridabad among others.

Ashok Arora and JP Singh, who recently left INLD and joined Congress, have also got the tickets. 

The remaining 6 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly election will be declared soon, the party said.

Ahead of the polls, reports of widening rift within the Haryana Congress are doing the rounds after former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar alleged of tickets being sold out. 

Tanwar has been denied the ticket from Sohna, from where Confress has nominated  Shamsuddin. 

Addressing Congress workers outside party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Tanwar said, "I have worked hard for years. The people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party."

Tanwar further alleged that the ticket for Sohna assembly seat was "sold for Rs 5 crore." 

