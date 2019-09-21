Haryana gears up for 2019 Assembly election; here's what happened in the last three polls

Chandigarh: The date for elections to the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana is likely to be announced on Saturday (September 21) by the Election Commission, sources told Zee News.

Here is a look at how state elections unfolded in Haryana in the last three polls-

Haryana Assembly election 2014

During 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, there were a total 90 Assembly seats in Haryana Legislative with 73 allocated to General category, 17 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and none allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Indian National Congress (INC.

Major Haryana state parties that contested the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections were Haryana Janhit Congress (BL)(HJCBL0 and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Other state parties that contested the 2014 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2014 state elections, BJP emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 47 seats with 33.20% vote share. The INLD came second by winning 19 seats with 24.11% vote share. Congress won on 15 seats with 20.58% vote share. Independent candidates won five seats with 10.60% vote share. The HJCBL bagged two seats, and the BSP and SAD bagged one seat each.

Live TV

Haryana Assembly election 2009

During 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, there were a total 90 Assembly seats in Haryana Legislative with 73 allocated to General category, 17 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and none allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2009 Vidhan Sabha elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Major Haryana state parties that contested the 2009 Vidhan Sabha elections were Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) (HJCBL) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Other state parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Samajwadi Party (SP), Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

In the 2009 state elections, Congress emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 40 seats with 35.08% vote share. The INLD came second on winning 31 seats with 25.79% vote share. Independent candidates won seven seats with 13.16% vote share. The HJCBL won on six seats with 7.40% vote share. The BJP bagged four seats with 9.04% vote share, and the BSP and SAD bagged one seat each.

Haryana Assembly election 2005

During 2005 Haryana Assembly elections, there were a total 90 Assembly seats in Haryana Legislative with 73 allocated to General category, 17 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and none allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2005 Vidhan Sabha elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Major Haryana state party that contested the 2005 Vidhan Sabha elections was Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

Other state parties that contested the 2005 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), and Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI(ML)(L)).

In the 2005 state elections, Congress emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 67 seats with 42.46% vote share. Independent candidates won 10 seats with 13.70% vote share. The INLD came third on winning nine seats with 26.77% vote share. The BJP bagged two seats with 10.36% vote share, and the BSP and NCP bagged one seat each.