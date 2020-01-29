Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to hold joint rally in Delhi on February 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will campaign together in the national capital ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, according to sources on Wednesday. Shah and Kumar will hold a joint rally in Delhi's Burari on February 2 (Sunday) at 12 pm.

On that day, BJP national president JP Nadda and the Bihar CM will also hold a joint rally at 4 pm at Delhi's Sangam Vihar. Voting for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

With less than a fortnight for the Delhi election, the EC ordered the removal of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) for the poll with immediate effect. The EC order has come in the wake of their instigating remarks during the poll campaign.

The EC issued a show-cause notice to Thakur over his ‘Desh Ke Gaddaro..’ chant and gave him time till 12 pm on January 30 to submit his reply to the poll panel.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a report from the returning officer of Rithala constituency over Anurag Thakur’s speech at an election rally during which crowd raised an incendiary slogan "traitors should be shot". In the rally, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise the slogan after he lashed out at anti-CAA protestors.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also created controversy with his comments against the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh saying they will be cleared in an hour if the BJP comes to power in Delhi. He also stated lacing his comments with a sensational remark, "They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters".

Verma further said, "It is an election to decide the unity of a nation. If the BJP comes to power on February 11, you will not find a single protester within an hour. And within a month, we will not spare a single mosque built on government land."