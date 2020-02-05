India ka DNA: If it were not women and children, would have moved Shaheen Bagh protesters in 2 hours, says Manoj Tiwari

Before the Delhi Assembly election 2020, BJP state President Manoj Tiwari in conversation at India Ka DNA conclave organised by Zee News claimed that if it were not for the presence of women and children at Shaheen Bagh, they would have cleared the area in two hours. "After the Delhi elections, we will make Delhi not Shaheen Bagh but 'Shanti Bagh'. Who asked you to create a jam on the road and block lakhs of people from travelling on that stretch," he said.

When asked about who will be BJP's CM face in Delhi, he said that he was waiting for a formal announcement at 1. Though, BJP has already declared that Tiwari is the face of the campaign.

Tiwari gave examples of polls in Haryana and Maharashtra as an example that the saffron party has previously too not named CM face in state elections. "Did we field the face for CM first in Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Kejriwal is worried," he said.

On the question of being made fun for his Bhojpuri movies by AAP, Tiwari said, "I am proud of my Rinkiya ke papa."

Tiwari accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are firing bullets at Shaheen Bagh. He also called it a concoction by the AAP and termed it as their experiment.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly poll will take place on February 8, the results of which will be declared on February 11.