India Ka DNA live: General VK Singh initiates discussion, says Opposition playing appeasement politics

5 February 2020, 10:33 AM
Former Army chief General VK Singh speaks at length about the ongoing protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of polarising the protests. He said that 'AAP leaders need to learn patriotism'.
5 February 2020, 10:23 AM
Ever since, AAP has formed government in Delhi, people have been crying. Broken roads have not been repaired. This wasn't seen when Sheila Dixit was the Chief Minister of Delhi: VK Singh
5 February 2020, 10:23 AM
Former Army chief General VK Singh, who is the first guest on 'India Ka DNA' conclave, says that BJP is not against any religion.
5 February 2020, 09:42 AM
Several top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will participate in the conclave as Speakers and talk about their views on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and the vision of their party for the national capital.