India Ka DNA live: General VK Singh initiates discussion, says Opposition playing appeasement politics

Zee News, the country's largest news network, which touches the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, is organising India Ka DNA Conclave in the national capital on Wednesday (February 5). The conclave will see several prominent personalities making an appearance and speaking on a range of issues including Delhi Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The India Ka DNA Conclave will see several top leaders from BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participating as speakers, debating and expressing their views and the vision of their parties.

The conclave is being promoted on social media platforms with hashtag #IndiaKaDNA.