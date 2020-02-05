हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Ka DNA live: General VK Singh initiates discussion, says Opposition playing appeasement politics

The conclave is being promoted on social media platforms with hashtag #IndiaKaDNA. The event began at 10 am and will conclude at 4 pm. 

Last Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - 10:33
Zee News, the country's largest news network, which touches the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, is organising India Ka DNA Conclave in the national capital on Wednesday (February 5). The conclave will see several prominent personalities making an appearance and speaking on a range of issues including Delhi Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place on February 8.

The India Ka DNA Conclave will see several top leaders from BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) participating as speakers, debating and expressing their views and the vision of their parties. 

The conclave is being promoted on social media platforms with hashtag #IndiaKaDNA. 

 

Watch IndiaKaDNA on Zee News

5 February 2020, 10:33 AM

Former Army chief General VK Singh speaks at length about the ongoing protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi of polarising the protests. He said that 'AAP leaders need to learn patriotism'.

5 February 2020, 10:23 AM

Ever since, AAP has formed government in Delhi, people have been crying. Broken roads have not been repaired. This wasn't seen when Sheila Dixit was the Chief Minister of Delhi: VK Singh

5 February 2020, 10:23 AM

Former Army chief General VK Singh, who is the first guest on 'India Ka DNA' conclave, says that BJP is not against any religion. 

5 February 2020, 09:42 AM

Several top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will participate in the conclave as Speakers and talk about their views on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and the vision of their party for the national capital.

