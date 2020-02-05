India ka DNA: No new school built, no flyover constructed in Delhi, says Parvesh Verma

Prior to the Delhi Assembly election 2020, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan and BJP MP from West Delhi Pravesh Verma participated in Zee News Conclave 'India ka DNA' on Wednesday (February 5).

Pravesh Verma challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to tell him the address of a new school built in the city, he claimed that he will leave politics today. "The old buildings have been given a new colour. No new flyovers have been constructed," he said.

Verma said that all the religious places in Delhi which have been built on government land in the last 20 years, will be removed as soon as BJP government comes to power. "If you bring any such example in the last 20 years, they will be removed. Let me tell you that all the complaints I have received are about mosques and cemeteries being built," he said.

Sanjeev Balyan said an increase in population is worrisome, whether it is Hindu or Muslim. Population control measure is the need of the hour.