India ka DNA: Why is BJP not announcing its CM candidate, asks AAP MLA Gopal Rai

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday (February 5) said at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave that the Centre's decision to announce the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple just two days ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020 will have no effect on the outcome of the election.

Rai, who is also Delhi Transport Minister, said that the voters of Delhi had taken a sensible decision in 2015 Assembly election and they will do the same this time too. In a scathing attack on the BJP, Rai said that the party is trying to rake up old issues but the voters of Delhi have decided to back the AAP and BJP will face defeat again.

Responding to Delhi Police's claim that Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar is an AAP member, Rai said that the police must take strict action against the shooter and the AAP never supports violence.

Rai also took a jibe at the BJP asking the party to reveal the name of its chief ministerial candidate. He accused the BJP of supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest and said that the BJP is trying to gain political mileage out of the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh.

He said that the AAP is asking the people of Delhi to vote for the good work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the last five years and if the AAP government has failed to work for the development of Delhi then the voters should not vote for us.

He also slammed the BJP leaders for calling Kejriwal a 'terrorist' and said that the BJP is frustrated over its impending defeat in the upcoming election and this is the reason why they are trying to malign the image of the Delhi chief minister.