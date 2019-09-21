Jharkhand gears up for 2019 Assembly election; here's what happened in the last three polls

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to take a call on the poll dates of Jharkhand Assembly elections soon. The term of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly ends on December 27, 2019.

Meanwhile, here is a look at how state elections unfolded in Haryana in the last three polls-

Jharkhand Assembly election 2014

During 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, there were a total 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand Legislative with 44 allocated to General category, 9 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2014 Assembly elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Major Jharkhand state parties that contested the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections were AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM).

Other state parties that contested the 2014 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Shivsena (SHS), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2014 state elections, BJP emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 37 seats with 31.26% vote share. The JMM came second by winning 19 seats with 20.43% vote share. The JVM won on eight seats with 9.99% vote share. The AJSUP bagged two seats, and the BSP, CPI, JBSP, Jharkhand Party, Marxist Co-Ordination, and

Navjawan Sangharsh Morcha bagged one seat each.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2009

During 2009 Jharkhand Assembly elections, there were a total 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand Legislative with 44 allocated to General category, 9 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Major Jharkhand state parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM).

Other state parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Shivsena (SHS), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2009 state elections, the BJP and JMM bagged the equal number of seats at 18, with 20.18% and 15.20% vote share respectively. The Congress won 14 seats with 16.16% vote share. Following this, the JVM won on 11 seats with 8.99% vote share. The AJSUP bagged five seats, and JD(U) won two seats. Independent candidates bagged two seats. The CPI(ML)(L), JBSP, Jharkhand Party, Marxist Co-Ordination, and Rashtriya Kalyan Paksha bagged one seat each.

Jharkhand Assembly election 2005

During 2005 Jharkhand Assembly elections, there were a total 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand Legislative with 44 allocated to General category, nine allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 28 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National-level political parties that contested the 2005 Assembly elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Major Jharkhand state parties that contested the 2005 Assembly elections were AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM).

Other state parties that contested the 2005 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC),Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) (CPI(ML)(L)), Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP), Shivsena (SHS), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2005 state elections, BJP emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 30 seats with 23.57% vote share. The JMM came second by winning 17 seats with 14.29% vote share. The Congress won on nine seats with 12.05% vote share. The RJD bagged seven seats with 8.48% vote share while the JD(U) won six seats with 4.00% vote share, Independent candidates bagged three seats. The AJSU, the UGDP, and the AIFB won two seats each. The NCP, CPI(ML)(L), and the JKP bagged one seat each.