Jharkhand polls: For some, vote more important than marriage

Ranchi: A brother-sister duo in Jharkhand decided to give importance to elections more than their weddings and arrived with their faces plastered with turmeric paste, a part of the wedding ritual, to cast their votes.

They arrived at booth No. 259 of the Lohardagga Assembly seat here on Saturday, used their franchise and left to take part in their wedding preparations.

While Rajan Ram is getting married on Saturday itself, his sister Chanda Kumari will enter the wedlock on Sunday.

Turmeric paste is applied on the body of bridegroom and bride in Hindu marriages.

"We decided to vote with family members. We get to use our voting rights once in five years. Marriage is also important, but it`s in the evening" said Rajan Ram.

Jharkhand has witnessed more than 52 percent voting in the first phase of polls. Polling began at 7 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m in 13 of the 81 Assembly seats.