Assembly Election 2019

Maharashtra BJP workers celebrate in Mumbai as party returns to power

Mumbai: Celebrations began at the BJP state office in Mumbai with the party leading on 93 assembly seats and winning eight seats in Maharashtra.

"Our leader rules the hearts of people. He has done good work and that is why people have decided to vote him back again," said a BJP worker while praising Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Indian National Congress is currently leading on 41 seats and has won three seats while Sharad Pawar`s NCP is leading on 55 seats and has won two seats. 

The BJP`s ally Shiv Sena has won 8 seats and is currently leading on 50 seats.

As per the Election Commission data at 2:50 pm, Chief Minister Fadnavis is leading with 32,170 votes on Nagpur South West seat.

Fadnavis is pitted against Ashish Deshmukh of Congress, who is trailing by 17,625 votes.

The BJP had contested on 150 seats while Shiv Sena had fielded its candidates in 124 constituencies in the state. The remaining seats were left for smaller allies. 

On the other hand, Congress contested the polls in alliance with the NCP. 

