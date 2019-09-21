Maharashtra gears up for 2019 Assembly election; here's what happened in the last three polls

Mumbai: The date for elections to the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra and 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana is likely to be announced on Saturday (September 21) by the Election Commission, sources told Zee News.

Here is a look at how state elections unfolded in Maharashtra in the last three polls-

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2014

During 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, there were a total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra Legislative with 234 allocated to General category, 29 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 25 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National political parties that contested the 2014 state elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Major Maharashtra state parties that contested the 2014 Vidhan Sabha elections were Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shivsena (SHS). Other state parties that contested the 2014 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Janata Dal(Secular) (JD(S)), Janata Dal (United) JD(U) , Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2014 state elections, BJP emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 122 seats with 27.81% vote share. Shiv Sena came second with 63 seats with 19.35% vote share. Congress won on 42 seats with 17.95% vote share. The NCP came fourth with 41 seats and 17.24% vote share. Independents candidates won seven seats with 4.71% vote share. Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi and Peasants And Workers Party Of India both bagged three seats each, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won on two seats. Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, CPI(M), MNS, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and SP bagged one seat each.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2009

During Maharashtra Assembly elections 2009, there were a total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra Legislative with 235 allocated to General category, 28 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 25 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National political parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Major Maharashtra state parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were Shivsena (SHS). Other state parties that contested the 2009 Assembly elections were All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Assam United Democratic Front (AUDF), Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2009 state elections, INC emerged as the single-highest vote share party bagging 82 seats with 21.01% vote share. The NCP came second with 62 seats with 16.37% vote share. The BJP won on 46 seats with 14.02% vote share. Shivsena came fourth with 44 seats and 16.26% vote share. Independents candidates won 24 seats with 15.50% vote share. The SP and Peasants And Workers Party Of India both bagged four seats each, Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi and Jan Surajya Shakti won on two seats. Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, CPI(M), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, Loksangram, Swabhimani Paksha, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha bagged one seat each.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2004

During Maharashtra Assembly elections 2004, there were a total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra Legislative with 248 allocated to General category, 18 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and 22 allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

National political parties that contested the 2004 Assembly elections were Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Indian National Congress (INC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Major Maharashtra state parties that contested the 2004 Assembly elections was Shivsena (SHS). Other state parties that contested the 2004 Assembly elections were All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Muslim League Kerala State Committee (MUL), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), and Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2004 state elections, NCP emerged as the single-highest vote share party with bagging 71 seats with 18.75% vote share. The INC came second with 69 seats with 21.06% vote share. Congress won on 42 seats with 17.95% vote share. The BJP came fourth with 54 seats and 13.67% vote share. Independents candidates won 19 seats with 14.05% vote share. Jan Surajya Shakti bagged four seats. CPI(M) won on three seats, and Peasants and Workers Party of India won on two seats. Akhil Bharatiya Sena, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangha, Republican Party of India (Athvale), and Swatantra Bharat Paksha bagged one seat each.