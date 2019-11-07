Maharashtra govt distributing 'packets' to remain in power: Shiv Sena accuses BJP of poaching new MLAs

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and alleged that the incumbent state government was poaching newly-elected MLAs to remain in power for a second term in Maharashtra.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, the Sena mouthpiece said that it has heard complaints suggesting that "the some fallen MLAs" of the incumbent government were distributing 'packets' to some newly-elected MLAs. It further said that these MLAs have absolutely no connection with the BJP and its Hindutva ideology. However, the Shiv Sena refrained from directly mentioning any names.

This comes even as the political stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra continues, and a BJP delegation is scheduled to meet the state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the same on Thursday.

In Saamana editorial, the Shiv Sena reiterated its demand of the 50-50 formula of power-sharing in the state, while demanding the post of Chief Minister for newly-elected Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray, saying that the people of Maharashtra wants the same.

Mentioning BJP state president Chandrakant Dada Patil, who will be heading the BJP delegation while meeting the governor, the Shiv Sena said that Patil has asserted that a government of 'Mayayuti' only will be formed in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena then questioned that when will that government come in due course and whose 'Mahayuti' will surely happen to whom and how.

The editorial further took a dig at BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, who had earlier said that the "good news" of government formation between the BJP and Shiv Sena will be announced soon, and reiterated that "good news" will only come when the people of Maharashtra will see Aaditya on the chair of CM.

The Shiv Sena also took a dig at a 'secret' meeting that took place between Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's loyalist Ahmed Patel, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and said why did media reports stirred a controversy if the meeting was aimed at discussing the condition of roads.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member assembly. Ten days have passed since the poll results were announced on October 24 but there is a delay in the government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena still engaged in ironing out differences.

The BJP claims to have 121 MLAs including Independents and small parties on its side. But this number is much less than the 145-mark, the number needed in the Maharashtra Assembly. Therefore, the party has decided not to stake claim to form a government. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena remains adamant that a coalition government be formed under the 50:50 formula - a power-sharing agreement reportedly agreed by the two parties before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

On the other hand, if no government is formed by November 8 and the Governor calls the BJP since it is the single-largest party, then, in that case, the state leadership will decide only after consulting the top leaders if they should go ahead or not.

November 8 is the last date for the formation of government in Maharashtra.