Mamata Banerjee targets Maharashtra Governor for President's Rule, says some people working like 'BJP mouthpiece'

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targetted Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the imposition of President's Rule in the state and said that some people are working for the BJP.

"There are some people who are working like a BJP mouthpiece. In my state also you have seen people trying to run a parallel government," Mamata said at an event in Kolkata on Thursday.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Maharashtra Governor imposes President's rule: There are some people who are working like a BJP mouthpiece. In my state also you have seen people trying to run a parallel govt. pic.twitter.com/xtscmOS6pA — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

Maharashtra was placed under President's Rule after none of the major parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - were able to stake claim to form government. On November 12, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the recommendation by Governor Koshyari to impose President's Rule in the state.

"It's been 15 days and I see no party in condition to form a government," the Governor said in his report to the President.

BJP and its ally Shiv Sena were locked in a bitter power tussle over power-sharing after the election results were announced. With 105 seats, BJP emerged as the single largest party while Sena won 56 seats to secure the second position. However, a government cannot be formed as Sena demanded the formation under 50:50 formula and CM's chair for 2.5 years. And, all this while, BJP maintained that there was no such pre-poll alliance promise was made and that Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM for 5 years.

However, unable to reach a consensus over government formation, the BJP and Sena ultimately broke their alliance. When the governor invited BJP to form a government, the party rejected the proposal.

The Shiv Sena was later called to stake claim, but the governor refused to extend their deadline to prove majority. Sena was in talks with the NCP and Congress.

The NCP was later invited but the party too cannot form a government. After which, Governor Koshyari recommended President's Rule in Maharashtra.