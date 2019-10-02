close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra Assembly election

MNS releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election, no mention of Worli seat

The part led by Raj Thackeray has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others. 

MNS releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election, no mention of Worli seat

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. However, there is no mention of the Worli seat from where Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will contest. The list comprises a total of 45 candidates.

Live TV

Aditya, the 29-year-old grandson of Shiv Sena founder, late Bal Thackeray, is all set to become the first member of the family to enter electoral politics. Aaditya had said, “This is the time not just for me to contest the polls but to remove unemployment and to make new Maharashtra.” 

Saying that he entered the politics after taking the blessings of "Shiv Sainiks", the Sena youth president said that he will follow people mandate and will perform any responsibility given to him by the people.

On Tuesday the party announced a list of 27 candidates. The MNS did not contest in the Lok Sabha election. The part led by Raj Thackeray has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others. The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Tags:
Maharashtra Assembly electionAssembly Election 2019Maharashtra election
Next
Story

Jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan's brother to contest Maharashtra poll from Phaltan on RPI ticket

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Fit India plog run on Gandhi Jayanti : In conversation with Kiren Rijiju