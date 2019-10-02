MNS releases second list of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election, no mention of Worli seat

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election. However, there is no mention of the Worli seat from where Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray will contest. The list comprises a total of 45 candidates.

Aditya, the 29-year-old grandson of Shiv Sena founder, late Bal Thackeray, is all set to become the first member of the family to enter electoral politics. Aaditya had said, “This is the time not just for me to contest the polls but to remove unemployment and to make new Maharashtra.”

Saying that he entered the politics after taking the blessings of "Shiv Sainiks", the Sena youth president said that he will follow people mandate and will perform any responsibility given to him by the people.

On Tuesday the party announced a list of 27 candidates. The MNS did not contest in the Lok Sabha election. The part led by Raj Thackeray has fielded Ratan Patil from Kalyan Rural, Prakash Bhoir from Kalyan (West) Prakash Murtadak from Nashik (East), Sandeep Deshpande from Mahim, Akhil Chitre from Bandra (East) and Ganesh Chukkal from Ghatkopar among others. The state will go for polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.