NCP-Congress talks took too long, admits Abhishek Manu Singhvi, tweets 'Pawar ji tusi great ho'

New Delhi: Soon after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asserted that the "tripartite negotiations" should have not have been stretched for so long, delaying Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena's chance to form a government in Maharashtra.

Singhvi's tweet came right after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oaths as Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM, respectively, on Saturday morning and he said that he is still not sure about NCP joining hands with BJP but gave a special mention to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days... took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawar ji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure," read Singhvi's tweet.

Ajit Pawar played a masterstroke and turned the tables at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.

Pawar has claimed that Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP has not been endorsed by him or NCP and it's his individual decision.

After which, Singhvi further tweeted that it "appears that fakeness of full NCP joining BJP is true as per Pawar's clarification".

Addressing a joint press conference with Uddhav, Pawar exuded confidence on forming a government with Sena and Congress only and said that BJP will not be able to prove majority.

Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats while Congress won 44 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, with 105 seats, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. Hence, Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government.