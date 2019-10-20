NCP demands suspension of internet near poll booths and EVM strong room in Maharastra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday and sought suspension of internet within three-kilometer radius of every poll booth & strong rooms where EVM would be stored in Maharashtra.

NCP in the letter demanded the suspension of internet for three consecutive days that is from October 21 to October 24 which turns out to be the day when Maharastra will cast its vote till the day of results declaration.

The NCP letter stated that more than eight crore people will be casting their votes in Maharastra and therefore the election procedure should be trustworthy to the people.

The letter further stated that there is huge suspicion amongst people of Maharastra regarding EVM voting that it can be hacked and the votes can be shifted to other candidates using internet. The letter on the above-ground urged the Election commission to suspend the internet for the given time.

This is not the first time that a party has brought forward such request but parties of other states have adopted the same measure during election, which was also stated in the NCP letter.

There is a total of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra and the total number of voters in the state is 8,94,46,211. Out of this, 4,67,37,841 are male voters and 4,27,05,777 are female voters.