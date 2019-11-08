NCP takes dig at BJP over Maharashtra crisis, says PM Modi, Amit Shah want to run the state from Centre

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre over Maharashtra deadlock and said that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to run the state from New Delhi as they are pushing for President's Rule."

He took to Twitter to express his views on the current political scenario of Maharashtra and added that this is an insult to the state and the people will not tolerate it. "Maharashtra will never bow down before Delhi," he wrote.

महाराष्ट्र को भाजपा राष्ट्रपति शाषण की ओर ढकेल मोदी और शाह जी की जोड़ी के जरिये दिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र की सत्ता की बागडोर चलाना चाहती है।

यह महाराष्ट्र का अपमान जनता सहन नही करेगी।

दिल्ली के तख्त के आगे महाराष्ट्र नही झुकता यह इतिहास है।

जय महाराष्ट्र ।@MumbaiNCP @NCPspeaks — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2019

BJP has been able to form a government in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single-largest party as it failed to get majority. The party had a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena, but both of them are having a tussle over power-sharing. In such a case, the BJP and Sena are looking for outside opportunities to form government.

Amidst the crisis, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut called upon NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political scenario. Later, Pawar clarified that NCP is not forming an alliance with Sena and said that the people have given them the mandate to sit in the opposition and they have accepted it. Meanwhile, Congress, who fought the polls in alliance with NCP, is holding meetings with party president Sonia Gandhi to chalk out strategies to stake claim in order to oust BJP from Maharashtra.

The tenure of Maharashtra Assembly ends on Saturday, November 9. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and resign from Chief Minister's post. However, he is awaiting a command from senior leadership of BJP before taking the final decision.