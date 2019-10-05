Old notary stamp used: Congress raises objection against affidavit of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

close

Maharashtra Assembly election

Mumbai: The Congress on Saturday filed an objection to Election Commission office against the nomination application filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the upcoming state assembly election, scheduled for October 21.

Former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh who has been fielded against Devendra Fadnavis by the Congress claimed that the notary stamp used on Fadnavis' affidavit was an old one, as it was dated December 28, 2018. 

Therefore, Congress had demanded that the "candidature of CM Fadnavis be cancelled since the affidavit submitted is invalid." Independent candidate Prashant Pawar has also filed an objection against Fadnavis' candidature.

The Election Commission is scrutinising the nomination papers filed by Fadnavis to contest on from the Nagpur South West assembly seat against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis had filed his nomination papers on October 3 from Nagpur South West seat for the upcoming state assembly election. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta accompanied the Maharashtra CM as he filed his papers.

On the same day, Ashish Deshmukh filed his nomination from a Congress ticket for Nagpur South West seat. Deshmukh, earlier a BJP leader, was elected from the Katol Assembly seat from BJP in the year 2014. However, he had resigned from the saffron party in October 2018.

Maharashtra will go for polls on October 21, along with Haryana. The results of the Assembly election will be announced on October 24.

