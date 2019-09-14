Plea seeks to postpone Maharashtra Assembly polls for 6 months over disruption in flood relief work

MUMBAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to postpone the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections for six months has been filed in the Bombay High Court. The petition says that 40 per cent of voters in the state have been affected by flood and drought, elections will delay the relief work of the affected people.

“If election is declared than the relief work of the affected people will get delayed/postpone as all the state machinery will get involved in the election process as the Election commission does not have its own machinery (employees),” said the PIL.

The added that millions of voters, affected by natural disasters, have lost physical, mental and financial stability due to drought and flood situation.

“Millions of voters have migrated in search of livelihood and employment. This will have an impact on the basic objectives of election goals for a free and fair election of this country and that is the reason why the petition has been filed,” it says.

“Therefore we are praying that the proposed 2019 Maharashtra Assembly general election (Vidhan Sabha) be postponed for six months and after the termination of the term of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2014, the President’s rule should be imposed in the State and under his rule, relief and rehabilitation of the flood and drought affected people should be done by the administration,” it added.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held by October-November.