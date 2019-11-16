PM Modi, Amit Shah named in BJP's list of 40-star campaigners for upcoming Jharkhand assembly poll

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued a list 40-star campaigners who will be campaigning for the party before the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election.

The top brass of the party like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda are the top campaigners included in the list.

The list also includes the name of current Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who are likely to address several rallies in the state.

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is also included in the list of star campaigners.

Live TV

Earlier on Saturday (November 16), BJP party sources also informed that PM Narendra Modi is likely to address five to six rallies in Jharkhand and Amit Shah will be addressing at least ten rallies in the state.

BJP till now has released four lists of candidates who will be contesting from different constituencies in the Jharkhand assembly election. BJP's first list featured the names of candidates for 52 constituencies followed by 14 in the second list, four in the third list and three candidates in its fourth list.

The assembly election in Jharkhand is to be held in five phases which begins from November 30. Jharkhand will vote on 81 assembly seats and the results will be announced on December 23.