PM Narendra Modi slams AAP for playing blame game, says Delhi needs a decisive government

Continuing his verbal attacks on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 4) said Delhi needs a government that will provide direction to the national capital and not indulge in playing blame game.

The prime minister made the statement while addressing an election rally in Delhi's Dwarka. Launching a direct on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi claimed that the AAP government in Delhi blocked the implementation of Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi.

The prime minister also accused Delhi CM Kejriwal of practising the politics of hate and asserted that the country has changed and the Delhi voters will teach a lesson to the AAP in the February 8 Assembly election. "Delhi does not need a government which gives an opportunity to enemies to attack us," he said.

PM Modi said that the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi is the first election of this decade. “This decade is going to be India’s decade and India’s progress will depend on its decisions taken today. Today, on one side there is a party to take these decisions and on the other side there is a standing opposition against these decisions,” he noted.

Stressing his government's commitment to work for the development, PM Modi said that the BJP is working for more highways to reduce the problem of traffic jams in Delhi. "A rapid rail system to ease the traffic woes is also being worked upon. New metro lines will be introduced for Delhiites," he added.

Live TV

Taking a jibe at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, the prime minister said that AAP and Congress leaders are instigating people in the name of CAA but the people of Delhi are closely watching their activities and they will express their views on February 8.

"Today people are being instigated on the name of CAA. Those who can cry for Batla House encounter, but they can't think for development. People are closely watching the activities in the name of CAA protests. Hope people of Delhi is understanding all this," said PM Modi.