Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil joined AAP in 2019, claims Delhi Police

New Delhi: In a big disclosure in Shaheen Bagh firing incident, Delhi police crime branch on Tuesday revealed that it has found pictures which indicate Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar association with Aam Adami Party. The crime branch found these pictures in Kapil Gujjar's mobile phone during investigation.

In the photos, Kapil can be seen taking the membership of AAP along with his father Gaje Singh. The police have also found his pictures with AAP leaders like Atishi and MP Sanjay Singh. Kapil is seen wearing AAP cap in these pictures which were taken in 2019.

Police claimed that along with Kapil, his several other friends joined AAP last year and can also be seen in the pictures. Delhi police also found a picture in which Kapil's father can be seen with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Kapil has deleted his Whatsaap account after the firing incident.

Kapil Gujjar is currently in the custody of Crime Branch which is further investigating in the matter. Kapil, 25, is a college dropout and he was arrested by Delhi Police after he fired two bullets in the air. His father is a politician by profession who has contested the election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from the BSP a few years ago. He lost in that election.

Earlier, Kapil's family members told Zee Media that he was angry at the protests which have been going on at Shaheen Bagh for the last 50 days because there was a wedding of his cousin and he had to take a detour to buy goods.