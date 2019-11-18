close

Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

Sharad Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi to hold talks over Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena goverment in Maharashtra

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday evening reached Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence to hold talks over the formation of a coalition government in Maharashtra together with Shiv Sena. 

On Sunday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik had said after a meeting of the party's core committee that Pawar will decide the future course of action over government formation after meeting Sonia Gandhi. Malik also informed the media that the NCP core committee was of the view that President's rule in Maharashtra must end and an "alternative government" should be formed as soon as possible.

It is to be noted that the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders are in touch with each other over forming a coalition government in Maharashtra after the snapping of ties of between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief minister's post.

"We had had a discussion over the current political situation in the state, and we have come to the conclusion that the President's rule should end and an alternative government should be formed," said Malik.

"Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday and discuss the possibility of formation of an alternative government in Maharashtra. On Tuesday, (other) leaders from the NCP and Congress will meet and discuss future course of action," he added.

In a related development, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said on Sunday that his party was trying to find if the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can come together and form the new government in the state.

Notably, BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together with the BJP finishing as the single largest party after winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena ended at second place after winning 56 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. However, the BJP-Shiv Sena failed to form the government as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded rotational chief ministerial post, a demand rejected by the BJP.

Meanwhile, Pawar added a new twist to the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra by saying that since BJP and Shiv Sena fought the election together and they have to choose their paths on forming the next government in the state. President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 after no party or alliance failed to form the government.

