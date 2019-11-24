Shiv Sena slams BJP's 'politics of shamelessness', says Ajit Pawar's wings cut off

Continuing its vicious tirade on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena on Sunday (November 24) called the unprecedented turn of events in Maharashtra, which allowed Devendra Fadnavis to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term on Saturday (November 23), "shameless politics".

Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has been betrayed by his own nephew Ajit Pawar. "This is politics of shamelessness... Sharad Pawar has been betrayed", Shiv Sena said in Saamana.

Amid high political drama on Saturday, the President's rule was revoked in Maharashtra and Fadnavis took oath as the CM with senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The development left Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in complete shock as Ajit Pawar unilaterally decided to part ways from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and decided to support the BJP.

Fadnavis took oath the CM few hours after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress reached an agreement over government formation in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar announcing on Friday (November 22) that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government in the state.

NCP chief Pawar immediately announced that Ajit Pawar, who was the legislature party leader of NCP, had decided to support the BJP without the permission of party MLAs. By Saturday evening, Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP legislature party leader.

Shiv Sena slammed Ajit Pawar in Saamana and said, "12 ghante mein Ajit Pawar ke baje baara (Ajit Pawar has been destroyed in 12 hours)".

"Ajit Pawar's wings have been cut off," Shiv Sena said. On Saturday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressed a joint press conference with NCP chief Pawar and called the turn of events a "farzikal strike".

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP approached the Supreme Court on Saturday night (November 23) against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to allow Fadnavis take oath as the chief minister.

The three parties have urged the top court to order an immediate floor test in the Maharashtra assembly to avoid "horse trading" of MLAs.