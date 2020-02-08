Smriti Irani takes on Arvind Kejriwal over sexist comment, says 'women capable of choosing their candidate'

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (February 8) hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal for his sexist comment when he suggested that women should heed their male counterparts' counsel while voting.

Irani questioned his intentions in making such a comment on Twitter earlier. "Don't you think that women are capable enough to decide on their own about whom to vote?" Irani tweeted in response with a hashtag #AntiWomenKejriwal.

Responding to Smriti's charge, Kejriwal wrote that 'the women of Delhi have already decided on whom they want to vote for'.

स्मृति जी, दिल्ली की महिलाओं ने किसे वोट देना है ये तय कर लिया है। और पूरी दिल्ली में इस बार अपने परिवार का वोट महिलाओं ने ही तय किया है। आखिर घर तो उन्हें ही चलाना होता है https://t.co/Psszwmmd3a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed the female voters to come out and exercise their right to vote. "All should go and cast their votes, it can be for any party but all should vote. I especially urge women to step out and vote. Sometimes it happens that women stay back at home and do not cast their votes. No one should be at home today," he said.

The Delhi CM exercised his franchise along with his family members at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

Voting on the 70 assembly seats in Delhi has been underway since 8 am, where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a three-cornered fight. The polling will conclude at 6 am today.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.