हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Smriti Irani takes on Arvind Kejriwal over sexist comment, says 'women capable of choosing their candidate'

The Delhi CM drew flak from the Union Cabinet minister over his tweet when he suggested that women should discuss with male members of the family before casting their vote.

Smriti Irani takes on Arvind Kejriwal over sexist comment, says &#039;women capable of choosing their candidate&#039;
ANI photo

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday (February 8) hit out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal for his sexist comment when he suggested that women should heed their male counterparts' counsel while voting.

Irani questioned his intentions in making such a comment on Twitter earlier. "Don't you think that women are capable enough to decide on their own about whom to vote?" Irani tweeted in response with a hashtag #AntiWomenKejriwal.

Responding to Smriti's charge, Kejriwal wrote that 'the women of Delhi have already decided on whom they want to vote for'. 

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal took to Twitter and appealed the female voters to come out and exercise their right to vote. "All should go and cast their votes, it can be for any party but all should vote. I especially urge women to step out and vote. Sometimes it happens that women stay back at home and do not cast their votes. No one should be at home today," he said. 

The Delhi CM exercised his franchise along with his family members at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

Voting on the 70 assembly seats in Delhi has been underway since 8 am, where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a three-cornered fight. The polling will conclude at 6 am today.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Assembly electionSmriti IraniArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

'Voters giving befitting reply to Shaheen Bagh protesters', says BJP's Shyam Jaju

Must Watch

PT16M14S

Voting speed in Delhi at its lowest, 6.18% voter turnout till 11 am