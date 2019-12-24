Sonia Gandhi calls JMM-Congress-RJD alliance win in Jharkhand 'special', PM Narendra Modi thanks voters

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday (December 23) congratulated alliance partners Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for their superb performance in Jharkhand Assembly election and said that the victory of Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the state was of "extreme contemporary importance".

Thanking the people of Jharkhand for voting in favour of the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance, Sonia Gandhi said that the people of Jharkhand have rejected the divisive agenda of BJP. "The victory is special and of extreme contemporary importance, and the people of Jharkhand deserve special gratitude and congratulations for summarily defeating the BJP and its divisive agenda," Gandhi said in a statement. "With this mandate, the people have defeated BJP`s attempts to divide the society on caste and religious lines," she said.

Notably, the Congress-JMM-RJD won an absolute majority by winning 47 seats in 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the results of which were declared on Monday. JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16, RJD one, BJP 25, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) three, AJSU two, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) one, NCP one and independents two.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving BJP the opporutnity to serve them for many years. PM Modi also praised the BJP workers and supporters for their efforts and said that the BJP will continue to work for the development of Jharkhand.

Live TV

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts. We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2019

JMM leader Hemant Soren, who managed to win from both the Dumka and Barhait constituencies, spoke to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Choudhary on Monday and said that his party has worked hard for the past several years to get this victory. Soren said, "We were expecting this kind of victory, as we worked very hard for the past several years."

When asked about the JMM's meticulous planning ahead of this assembly election, the JMM leader said the "BJP is also a political party, the difference between us is that they are on a national level while we are a regional political party." He added: "the formula of politics is more or less the same as far as elections are concerned."