Temple in Ayodhya, government in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets after verdict

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court delivered the historic judgement on the decades-old Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit on Saturday (November 9), Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut added Maharashtra crisi to the mix and tweeted in Hindi, "Pehle mandir, phir sarkar. Ayodhya mein mandir, Maharashtra mein sarkar. Jai Shri Ram (First a temple then government. Temple in Ayodhya, government in Maharashtra)."

पहले मंदिर फिर सरकार!!!

अयोध्या में मंदिर

महाराष्ट्र मे सरकार...

जय श्रीराम!!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 9, 2019

There has been a delay in government formation in Maharashtra due to a bitter political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over power-sharing. While the two parties fought the election together, a row erupted after the Shiv Sena demanded to form a government under the 50:50 formula and Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years. The BJP, however, rejected the proposal and said that Maharashtra will be led by them and Devendra Fadnavis will be the CM for the next five years.

There has been no discussion between the two parties on government formation yet.

On Friday, Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the tenure for the Maharashtra Assembly ended on Saturday (November 9).

Sources informed that Governor Koshyari might invite BJP to form government on Saturday as it is the single-largest party in Maharashtra. However, it is also being said that BJP doesn't want to form a minority government.

In the election, BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and Congress 44. To stake claim to form government, a party needs 145 seats.

Meanwhile, in a unanimous decision, a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, ruled in favour of the Hindus in the Ayodhya case, ordering the allocation of the contested site to them for the construction of a temple. The SC also ordered allocation of 5 acres of alternate land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a prominent place in Ayodhya for construction of a mosque.