Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP supporting Shaheen Bagh protesters

Continuing his attacks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (February 2) said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is trying to create anarchy in Delhi by orchestrating incidents like Shaheen Bagh.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Delhi's Badarpur. Sharpening his attacks on Kejriwal, Yogi Adityanath said that the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh is only an excuse as the protesters really wanted to protest against the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh CM once again dragged Pakistan in Delhi Assembly poll, scheduled to take place on February 8, saying when Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, the pain was felt by Pakistan as well as Delhi CM Kejriwal.

On Saturday (February 1), CM Adityanath had said that those who support terrorists in Kashmir were staging protests at Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of 'azadi'. Hitting out at the AAP dispensation, the UP Chief Minister had said that his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was being endorsed by Pakistan.

Live TV

Hitting out at the anti-CAA protesters, Yogi Adityanath had said that 'their ancestors divided India.' "These protests happening at various places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is happening because those people are questioning as to how can India emerge as a major power in the world, and to stop that rising India," Adityanath claimed.

In a related development, the AAP on Sunday demanded the Election Commission to ban CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi over his alleged provocative speeches. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded that an FIR should be registered the UP chief minister for his remarks.

Polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi is set to take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.