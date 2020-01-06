हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Vote for AAP if happy with work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi voters

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 6) said that the upcoming election in Delhi will be fought on the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last five years. 

Vote for AAP if happy with work: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells Delhi voters

Shortly after the Election Commission announced that Assembly election in Delhi will take place on February 8, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (January 6) said that the upcoming election will be fought on the work done by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the last five years. 

"BJP controls the Delhi Police, Municipal corporation and DDA whereas our party controls education, electricity, roads, water supply and construction work. People of Delhi will now decide which party has a better job. If you think we have not done any work, do not vote for us," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

When asked whether Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be an issue during Delhi Assembly election, Kejriwal said that CAA will not play any role in Delhi and people of national capital will vote only for development.

"I worked for the whole of Delhi - not looking at who is our supporter, who is BJP's and Congress'. Delhi elections will not be fought on CAA, It will be fought on roads, electricity, water and development. We only want to work for development, nothing else," said the Delhi chief minister.

Appearing confident of AAP's victory, Kejriwal said that people of Delhi have decided to vote for AAP and this time the party will more than 67 out of 70 seats. On the question of elections being a direct fight between Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi CM said that it is unlikely that PM Modi will quit as prime minister to become the chief minister of Delhi. "PM will not abandon his seat to become CM. I don't see how it happens," remarked Kejriwal. 

Live TV

Earlier on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora announced that the counting of votes will take place on February 11. Arora added that the notification will be issued on January 14, 2020 and the last date of nomination is January 21, 2020. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 22.  The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be January 24.  

Addressing a press conference, CEC Arora said that 90,000 policemen will be deployed to ensure that the polling process is held smoothly across Delhi. Arora also told the media that the additional secretary will handle any additional deployment of officials on poll duty. The announcement of the election schedule means that Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in Delhi immediately.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Assembly poll 2020
Next
Story

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Important dates and numbers

Must Watch

PT22M42S

Election Commission press conference on Delhi elections today, dates can be announced