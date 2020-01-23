West Bengal BJP leaders to woo Bengali voters in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Trying all possible measures to woo the people of Delhi, the Bhartiya Janata Party is trying to play the regional game strong as it has appointed West Bengal leaders to campaign in Bengali populated areas. WB BJP leaders like state president and MP Dilip Ghosh, minister Babul Supriyo, Deboshree Chowdhury and other MPs will campaign in

areas like CR Park, Govindpuri, Mayur Vihar, Karolbagh in Delhi's coming assembly election.

West Bengal BJP president Rahul Sinha, is bestowed the work of coordinating between central leaders and state units for finalising campaign schedule and other plans. BJP has also trained volunteers from Bengal who will be camping in these areas till February 8.

BJP is going with the belief that the Bengali leaders will easily connect with Bengali speaking voters and therefore they are assigned the campaigning task.

Bengali community is the second-largest community in National capital and play an important role in deciding the fate of Delhi.

According to sources, Amit Shah had held a meeting with party functionaries at BJP's Delhi Headquater where it was decided that senior bengal BJP leaders will do 15 to 20 meetings at Bengali dominated areas and a team of 70 MPs from different states has been constituted and given charge of one assembly seat each.

BJP will hold both door to door campaigns and will also conduct small meetings intended for interaction with a target group.

Delhi is going to polls on February 8 as the tenure of the AAP government comes to an end in February. The result will be announced on February 11. The nomination process for the coming Delhi Assembly elections started on January 14. The last date of filing nomination is January 21. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on January 22. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 24.