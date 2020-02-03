YogiOnZee: Yogi Adityanath slams Kejriwal for supporting Shaheen Bagh, says BJP will win in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP's star campaigners for Delhi assembly election 2020 and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Zee opened up on several key issues including CAA-NRC and the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh. Launching an attack on Delhi CM said that Arvind Kejriwal has poisoned Yamuna's water, poison can only be countered with poison.

Speaking to Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Yogi said that CAA just a fig leaf to protest against Article 370's abrogation, Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abolition of triple talaq. He further asserted that Arvind Kejriwal does not have the guts to speak against Shaheen Bagh protesters and he is using it to play politics in the national capital.

Read the full interview here:

Question: Opposition is claiming that Yogi is in Delhi for polarisation?

Answer: I am in the middle of the public with BJP's resolution and as a party worker. Kejriwal government did not fulfil their promises in the last 5 years. Lokpal has not been constituted in Delhi till date. Most ministers of the Kejriwal government are corrupt. The AAP government failed to open schools in Delhi but he has ensured liquor shops in every colony. Kejriwal polluted the water of Delhi so much that the people here are coughing after drinking the dirty water. No central government scheme was allowed to be implemented in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is the head of an irresponsible government. The capital of the world's largest democracy should have a government with good governance, unlike AAP.

Question: Why is the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi looking like an India-Pakistan match?

Answer: BJP has always opposed the act of violence in democracy and believes that the decision should be made through ballot and not bullet. Anti-India slogans are raised in JNU and Jamia. AAP stands with those who shout anti-India slogans. Kejriwal did not allow the police to prosecute traitors. He questioned the military's valour in the Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrikes. Imran, Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal feel the pain of removing Article 370. For the opponents, the party is bigger than the country and they want to remain in power at any cost.

Question: Do you believe that AAP was behind the firing incident of Jamia and Shaheen Bagh and who do you think would benefit from such incidents?

Answer - It is a matter of investigation, there may be a conspiracy as well. The BJP believes in democratic values. BJP always condemns the incident of violence. The question is not of profit or loss. The incident reveals an anti-democratic character.

Question: Don't you think Delhi election campaign is one of the most poisonous election campaign seen till date?

Answer- Whose work has made the Yamuna poisonous, the poison will definitely be seen in the election. Sometimes poison has to be given to kill poison. The question is, who poisoned the Yamuna? Kumbh was successfully organized due to Namami Gange scheme. My challenge to Kejriwal is to take a dip in the Yamuna in Delhi.

Question: How big a challenge is Shaheen Bagh for the BJP? When I went there they shouted slogans of 'go back' what will you say on this?

Answer - You have shown the truth, hence you had to face the slogans of go back. These people have blindfolded themselves and do not want to see the truth. People sitting in Shaheen Bagh do not even know what CAA is. These people do not know about NPR and NRC either. PM Modi has said that CAA has no relation with NPR and NRC. The NRC was implemented by order of the Supreme Court inside Assam. CAA is a law for granting citizenship and not taking it. The citizenship amendment law is an excuse but the target is something else. The protestors are unhappy by the ban on triple talaq because that ends the politics of fatwas in the country. The opposition said that there will be violence during abrogation of Article 370 or Ram Janmabhoomi issue but nothing of that sought happened. Opponents have become unemployed because all their business of collecting donations has been destroyed. Shaheen Bagh was made the centre through CAA. People of Delhi, Noida are upset because of the demonstration in Shaheen Bagh. Opponents' sympathies are with the people of Shaheen Bagh. Opponents have sympathy with Kashmir's separatists. Providing basic facilities to the people of Delhi is not the priority of the opponents.

Question: BJP is being accused of using the Shaheen Bagh demonstration for getting votes in Delhi election?

Answer: BJP does not have sympathy for Shaheen Bagh. The issue of BJP is nationalism, development and good governance. The public should be aware of the reality of Shaheen Bagh. Congress and AAP leaders go and support protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Question: Why is nationalism a big issue in Delhi elections?

Answer: Delhi is mini India as it is the capital of our country. We raised issues of development in elections. I have spent 19 years in Delhi as an MP. Why do we still see packed streets, hanging wires in the capital? They are not providing pure drinking water to the people of Delhi. DTC's capacity has halved in the last 5 years. AAP government did not allow work on the fourth phase of the metro. They denied NOC for Delhi-Meerut Express Way. I believe Elections should be contested on the issue of development, good governance, nationalism.

Question: Have you studied Delhi more than Kejriwal?

Answer: We have learned this from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The major border of Delhi connects with Uttar Pradesh. Rapid rail work starts soon, NOC is not available. Due to the poisoning of Yamuna, people living in Mathura are also facing trouble. Delhi is playing with public sentiment. Kejriwal has no right to come to power again.

Question: For designer journalists, you are the poster boy of Hindutva?

Answer: The Bharatiya Janata Party is a democratic party. The worker goes for cooperation in any state when elections are held.

Question: What formula do you have for Shaheen Bagh?

Answer: We will bring out the formula at the right time.

Question: Why were most of anti-CAA protests held in Uttar Pradesh?

Answer: In the middle of the Jamia incident, violence erupted in AMU as well. The police's vigil in Aligarh countered the attempted violence. There was a conspiracy to throw UP into the fire of riots. There was arson first in Sambhal, then in Lucknow. The protesters set a bus on fire in Sambhal. These acts caused a major loss of public property. The protesters had petrol bombs, illegal weapons and we took action as per the evidence present in the video footage. The agitators associated with SIMI and PFI were found to be involved in these violent protests. Nearly, 108 people associated with PFI have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in the last four days.

Question: Opponents allege that BJP gives negative slogans?

Answer: We did not talk about killing any common man. The slogan is about tackling anti-India forces, and it was not related to common people of India, BJP's is against terrorism, separatism, Naxalism and corruption and not against the citizens of India.

Question: How and when will Shaheen Bagh be emptied?

Answer: We do not want to use force on women and children. The movement in Shaheen Bagh is non-social, without any objective. We want a solution in a democratic way. Law Minister had asked the people to talk it out. CAA is not against any citizen of India.

Question: What will you do to those who don't listen to your words?

Answer: In the end, people will understand our words. BJP guarantees everyone's development and security.

Question: If Shaheen Bagh was in Lucknow how would you deal with the situation?

Answer: Let the time come, let things go. With time everything finds an answer. India will win, BJP will win.

