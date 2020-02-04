Zee News #IndiaKaDNA Conclave to focus on Delhi Assembly election 2020

NEW DELHI: Zee News, the country's largest news network, which touches the lives of millions of viewers across the globe, will organise #IndiaKaDNA Conclave in the national capital on Wednesday (February 5) and the conclave will focus on Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8.

The event, which is being promoted on social media platforms with hashtag #IndiaKaDNA, is scheduled to begin at 10 am and will conclude at 4 pm. The Zee News Conclave will see the participation of top political figures cutting across the party lines debating and expressing their views on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Several top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party will participate in the conclave as Speakers will express their views on the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and the vision of their party for the national capital.The BJP leaders who will attend the conclave are - Union Minister V K Singh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari, Sambit Patra and Sudhanshu Trivedi. From AAP, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Preeti Menon will attend the conclave.

The voting for 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on February 11. In 2015 Assembly election, the AAP had performed superbly to win 67 seats, while the BJP had managed to win only three seats and the Congress had failed to even open its account. It is widely expected that the BJP would improve its tally in the upcoming poll and would give a tough competition to the AAP this time. The Congress, however, is looking in complete disarray and it is highly unlikely that the party would be able to spring any surprise in Delhi election.