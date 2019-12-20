At least 12 flights delayed due to low visibility at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: At least 12 flights were diverted due to low visibility at the Delhi Airport on Friday. According to the Delhi airport officials, at least 12 flights were diverted between 7:50 pm to 8:30 pm due to low visibility.

Due to low visibility, several other flights were delayed, causing great inconvenience to the air travellers.

As cold wave prevailed and harsh weather conditions persisted, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that foggy weather is likely to continue for next 4-5 hours in Delhi.

The IMD had earlier predicted zero visibility at the Delhi airport around 2000 hours due to very dense fog.

