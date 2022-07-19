Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable will be competing in the 3000m Steeplechase final on Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday (July 19) morning. Sable is gunning to win just the second medal for India in the World Championships after Anju Bobby George.

The 27-year-old Sable, who had also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final during 2019 edition in Doha, finished third in heat number 3 clocking 8:18.75 to qualify for the finals to be held on Monday (early morning Tuesday in India).

He led till around midway the race before Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) of Ethiopia and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of USA took over him.

Siachen to Eugene



*Did you know as soldier #avinashsable was posted at Siachen in 2013-14



*After becoming an athlete in 2016-17 he broke a 37-year old National Record in 3000m SC of Gopal Saini in 2018



*He has broken NR 8 times till now#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/7Px62UVLui — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 18, 2022

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest runners across the three heats qualify for the final.

Sable has been in a national record breaking spree in recent times with the latest being the 8:12.48 effort while finishing fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

In other events, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium won the women’s heptathlon event while women’s 200m qualification and discus throw qualies are also taking place on Day 4 of the event.