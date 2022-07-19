NewsAthletics
World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Best-ever finish for Avinash Sable

Check Live Updates from Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, here.

World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Best-ever finish for Avinash Sable
Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable will be competing in the 3000m Steeplechase final on Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday (July 19) morning. Sable is gunning to win just the second medal for India in the World Championships after Anju Bobby George.

The 27-year-old Sable, who had also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final during 2019 edition in Doha, finished third in heat number 3 clocking 8:18.75 to qualify for the finals to be held on Monday (early morning Tuesday in India).

He led till around midway the race before Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) of Ethiopia and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of USA took over him.

The top three in each heat and the next six fastest runners across the three heats qualify for the final.

Sable has been in a national record breaking spree in recent times with the latest being the 8:12.48 effort while finishing fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

In other events, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium won the women’s heptathlon event while women’s 200m qualification and discus throw qualies are also taking place on Day 4 of the event.

19 July 2022
08:04 AM

Soufiane al Bakkali wins 3000m Steeplechase final

Soufiane al Bakkali of Morocco wins 3000m Steeplechase at World Championships to add to his Olympic title, Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia gets silver and Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya gets bronze.

07:57 AM

Best-ever World Championships finish for Avinash Sable

In his second World Athletics Championships final appearance after Doha 2019, Avinash Sable finishes in 11th place with a timing of 8.31.75.

07:52 AM

Avinash Sable making a move

Avinash Sable is making his move after the 1km mark, moves up from 14th to 12th place now.

07:52 AM

We are all set for the 3000m Steeplechase final now with Avinash Sable in action.

07:46 AM

Nafi Thiam wins women's Heptathlon 

After silver in Doha 2019, two-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam has won women's heptathlon with 6947 points.

07:44 AM

Yulimar Rojas on a roll

Defending world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas produces the fifth best outdoor performance in history to secure her lead in women's Triple Jump final.

 

07:42 AM

Avinash Sable in action soon

India's Avinash Sable will be in action soon in the 3000m Steeplechase final event. You can check livestream details of his event here.

07:41 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022.

