World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Best-ever finish for Avinash Sable
Check Live Updates from Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, here.
Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable will be competing in the 3000m Steeplechase final on Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, on Tuesday (July 19) morning. Sable is gunning to win just the second medal for India in the World Championships after Anju Bobby George.
The 27-year-old Sable, who had also qualified for the 3000m steeplechase final during 2019 edition in Doha, finished third in heat number 3 clocking 8:18.75 to qualify for the finals to be held on Monday (early morning Tuesday in India).
He led till around midway the race before Hailemariyam Amare (8:18.34) of Ethiopia and Evan Jager (8:18.44) of USA took over him.
Siachen to Eugene
*Did you know as soldier #avinashsable was posted at Siachen in 2013-14
*After becoming an athlete in 2016-17 he broke a 37-year old National Record in 3000m SC of Gopal Saini in 2018
*Did you know as soldier #avinashsable was posted at Siachen in 2013-14

*After becoming an athlete in 2016-17 he broke a 37-year old National Record in 3000m SC of Gopal Saini in 2018

*He has broken NR 8 times till now
The top three in each heat and the next six fastest runners across the three heats qualify for the final.
Sable has been in a national record breaking spree in recent times with the latest being the 8:12.48 effort while finishing fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.
In other events, Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium won the women’s heptathlon event while women’s 200m qualification and discus throw qualies are also taking place on Day 4 of the event.
Soufiane al Bakkali wins 3000m Steeplechase final
Soufiane al Bakkali of Morocco wins 3000m Steeplechase at World Championships to add to his Olympic title, Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia gets silver and Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya gets bronze.
Best-ever World Championships finish for Avinash Sable
In his second World Athletics Championships final appearance after Doha 2019, Avinash Sable finishes in 11th place with a timing of 8.31.75.
Avinash Sable making a move
Avinash Sable is making his move after the 1km mark, moves up from 14th to 12th place now.
We are all set for the 3000m Steeplechase final now with Avinash Sable in action.
Nafi Thiam wins women's Heptathlon
After silver in Doha 2019, two-time Olympic champion Nafi Thiam has won women's heptathlon with 6947 points.
CHAMPIONNE DU MONDE !! WERELDKAMPIOEN !!
After silver in Doha 2019, two-time Olympic champion @thiam_nafi scores 6947pts and regains her world title!
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 19, 2022
Yulimar Rojas on a roll
Defending world triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas produces the fifth best outdoor performance in history to secure her lead in women's Triple Jump final.
Avinash Sable in action soon
India's Avinash Sable will be in action soon in the 3000m Steeplechase final event. You can check livestream details of his event here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 4 of World Athletics Championships 2022.