Audi India has introduced its most-accessible offering from its SUV line-up - Audi Q3, in the Indian market. The entry-level luxury SUV will retail in two trim options, namely Premium Plus and Technology, which are priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh, respectively. The Q3 was discontinued in the Indian market when stringent BS-6 emission norms were introduced. Now, the Audi Q3 will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, Volvo XC40, and BMW X3 in our market. Also, the second-generation model is thoroughly updated in comparison to the older model. This time around, it uses a BS-6 compliant 2.0L turbo-petrol motor.

The powertrain whips out a peak power output of 190 Hp and 320 Nm of peak torque, helping it do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.3 seconds. Deliveries of the new Audi Q3 will start by the end of this year.

Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Today, we enhance our product line-up with the launch of the new Audi Q3. The Audi Q3 has been amongst our best-sellers in India and a segment leader, and we are confident that the new Audi Q3 will replicate its success. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”

The new Audi Q3 looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown in all dimensions. The singleframe grille features vertical bars, along with the large air inlets, flanked by narrow headlights. The SUV will be sold with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system with different modes to have traction in all sorts of driving conditions.

Furthermore, Audi is offering a total of 5 colour options for the Audi Q3. The list includes - Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. For the interior, colour options include – Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige.