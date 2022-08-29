Navratri 2022: Mahindra Scorpio-N deliveries to begin in India from THIS date

Months after the launch of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘The Big Daddy of SUVs,’ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. to start deliveries of the much-awaited all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV in India on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, i.e., September 26. The automaker giant plans to deliver over 7,000 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N within the first 10-days of the delivery commencement. The company officials announced priority delivery of the Z8-L variant and assured delivery in two months to Z8-L customers from the first 25,000 bookings. While the waiting period varies for different variants, the average waiting period for the first 25,000 bookings, which also bagged an introductory price, will be four months.

The delivery timeline will be communicated for the first 25,000 bookings through CRM channels starting tomorrow, while the customers beyond the first 25,000 bookings will be communicated their estimated delivery period in the next 10 days.

The Scorpio-N has raised the bar for all SUVs in terms of design, performance, advanced technology, enhanced features, and comprehensive safety equipment. It registered a new record with over 1,00,000 bookings in under 30 minutes of bookings opening, on July 30, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We are delighted to commence deliveries of the All-New Scorpio-N on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. We are committed to roll out the vehicles in full force, and our highly automated manufacturing line which was a part of the investment on Scorpio-N will help us achieve the deliveries faster.