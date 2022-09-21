2022 Hero Splendor Plus Silver Nexus Blue launched in India at Rs 72,978

Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Silver Nexus Blue in India at a price of Rs 72,978 (ex-showroom). The new colour scheme is a combination of silver body panels with blue graphics highlighting the design patterns. The bike also gets new alloy wheels finished in black, contrasting the silver paint scheme for added appeal. It is to be noted that the new Silver Nexus Blue paint scheme will be available with the i3S variant. These recent changes are expected to boost the sales of the Hero Splendor Plus, but even without it, the bike is the brand's one of the best-selling motorcycles for a city commute.

The new upgrades come without any changes in the mechanics of the bike. Hence, the 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Silver Nexus Blue is powered by the same 97.2 cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine. It gives out 7.91hp and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm. The engine works with a 4-speed gearbox. To aid the engine, it gets an electric starter.

The 2022 Hero Splendor Plus gets telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the back, which have five-step adjustability, supporting the tubular double cradle frame. A 130 mm drum is used for braking both in the front and the back. Additionally, a built-in braking system is available. The front and rear tires of Hero MotoCorp's vehicles are 80/100 tires. They are tubeless tires.

The feature list on the Hero Splendor Plus includes a fuel gauge in an analog instrument cluster that is available. In addition, Hero MotoCorp provides its i3s technology, which is essentially an idle start-stop mechanism for engines. Therefore, if the motorcycle is in neutral, the engine automatically shuts off after a short period and starts when the user engages the clutch. This promotes fuel economy and fuel savings.