2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spied testing; Here’s how the bike looks like?

The launch of the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been on the cards for a while now. However, the new bike still seems to be under the testing phase based on the recent spotting. The most recently leaked spy shots give us a new clear view of the changes and updates made in the bike. Connecting the dots, the most recent launches like Hunter 350 and others from the company indicate that the bike will get new features and multiple overall changes to get it up to speed with the more modern bikes.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will share its underpinning with the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the latest Hunter 350, as per a video shared by Gaadiwaadi. In other words, the bike will get the new J-series engine replacing the previously used UCE engine. The J-series engine in the aforementioned three models gives out 20hp and 27 Nm of peak torque, the fact is an important one as chances are that these performance figures will remain the same in the new Bullet 350 as well.

The looks of the 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 are almost the same as the previous models and with a few changes here and there, based on the video shared by Gaadiwaadi. The thing that catches the eyes first is the single piece seat replacing the two-piece seat. Moreover, the rear-fender design is changed as well. There are some features that remain unchanged like the indicators and the tail lamp have the same design as the previous model. Furthermore, the new model is expected to get a few new digital instruments as well.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the most economical model in RE's current lineup, with a price range of Rs 1.48 lakh to Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, given all the modifications this new model will make, we anticipate that it will be significantly more expensive than the existing model. It is still unclear whether the Bullet 350, in J-series form, will retain the title of most cheap RE or if the Hunter 350 will assume the role as the entrance point to the company's wide world given that it is priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.68 lakh.