Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated Xtreme 160R in the country at a price tag of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. It now comes in a multitude of variants. The base-spec single-disc trim will retail for Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom), while the dual-disc version will retail for Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides, the company has also launched a Stealth Edition of the motorcycle that will sell for Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival now gets a couple of changes to boast of. The grab rails are updated, and so is the case with the paint scheme.

Other than the aforementioned changes, the motorcycle remains largely the same. It continues to draw power from its existing 163 cc single-cylinder motor that develops a peak power output of 15 bhp and max torque of 14 Nm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox that channels the power to the rear wheel via a chain drive mechanism.

Talking of brakes, the motorcycle comes equipped with a single-channel ABS as standard. As for the suspension, it uses conventional telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The latter is adjustable for the preload.

In terms of design, a revised design for the pillion seat is another change on the updated model. The streetfighter-style motorcycle continues with the sharp LED headlamp cluster and a beefy fuel tank that also features prominent tank shrouds adding to the visual bulk. The exhaust canister is, however, finished in a black shade this time.

The Xtreme 160R gets LED turn signals, along with a fully-digital instrument console. The backlit LCD panel offers a host of information, such as gear position indicator, speedometer, tachometer and trip meters.