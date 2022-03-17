2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India at Rs 16.01 lakh, bookings open

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announced today that bookings for the new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports are now open in India at Honda's exclusive Big Wing Topline dealerships. The new motorcycle is priced at Pearl Glare White Tricolor for Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom) and Mat Ballistic Black Metallic Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new motorcycle will be available in 2 variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) in Mat Ballistic Black Metallic colour while Manual Transmission in Pearl Glare White Tricolor scheme.

The 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is powered by a 1082.96cc Liquid-cooled 4-Stroke 8-Valve Parallel Twin engine, Overhead Camshaft (OHC) Type valve system with an output of 73kW at 7500 rpm and torque of 103Nm at 6000 rpm.

The new motorcycle gets a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), 2-Channel ABS, HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) and Bluetooth Connectivity feature. Both MT and DCT variants get four default riding mode settings: Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-road, plus two customisable User 1 & 2 settings.

It comes with a readjusted console screen. On the entertainment front, the new 2022 model offers more accessibility with both Apple CarPlay and the newly added Android Auto.

It gets a narrow central area & wide front to control the action when standing up on the pegs. The hardware on the bike consists of a telescopic front suspension and pro-link rear suspension.

The model also includes features like an adjustable seat and rally styled positive LCD colour display. A Semi-Double Cradle Steel Frame is also fitted to improve strength and support the engine. The front end has dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and Cornering Lights. It has a newly designed fuel tank with a fuel holding capacity of 24.5L.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, “Ever since its arrival in 2017, Africa Twin has defined new peaks of adventure riding in India. Going a step further, 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports inspires the riders to carve their own trails and explore the unknown further. With the new model now open for booking, we wish all adventure seekers a year filled with new explorations, experiences & excitement!”

