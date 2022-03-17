Meet the record-holding world’s longest car with Helipad, Golf Course, Swimming Pool and more

There are many cars in the world that mix comfort and luxury, just as there are many cars that combine comfort and luxury. However, no luxury car maker ever came close to beat the world's longest car, which has been restored to its full glory, and also broken its own record.

The super limo named "The American Dream" reached 30.54 meters in length (100 feet and 1.50 inches), breaking its own 1986 record. This super limo is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can fit more than 75 people, according to Guinness World Records. The "American Dream" also includes a swimming pool, helipad, diving board, Jacuzzi, bathtub, and mini-golf course.

In 1986, Jay Ohrberg, a famed car customizer, built "The American Dream" in Burbank, California. There were two V8 engines on the front and rear of the car, which was 18.28 meters long and rolled on 26 wheels. It was later extended to an astounding 30.5 meters (100 feet) in length by Ohrberg.

Once abandoned in a warehouse, the car was found on eBay by auto enthusiast Michael Manning. Despite being unable to purchase the car, Manning managed to convince the corporation selling it to let him restore it at his New York museum of automotive education, the Autoseum.

Michael Dezer, owner of the Dezerland Park Car Museum, brought the super limo in 2019, and together with Manning, they began the car's long restoration process. Currently, the car is being relocated to Dezerland Park Car Museum in Florida, USA.

